Police in Ebonyi State have urged residents in the state to discountenance the sit-at-home order by the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) scheduled from May 8 through May 11.

This is contained in a statement on Monday from the police spokesperson in the state, SP Onome Onovwakpoyeya.

The Commissioner of Police in Ebonyi, Faleye Olaleye, according to the statement, described the order as unlawful, and that it cannot stand.

“We, therefore, enjoin the good people of Ebonyi to discountenance the order and go about their lawful business without fear of intimidation as Police is prepared, more than before to provide them with maximum protection for their safety,” Mr Olaleye said.

The commissioner also urged residents to inform the police about threats to their safety in the state.

“We assure you that the command shall continue to be resilient in its determination to ensure criminal elements are denied the space to carry out their unlawful activities in the state,” the commissioner said.

Increased attacks

Security has deteriorated in Nigeria’s south-east with frequent attacks by armed persons across the region.

The attacks often target government officials, security agencies, and their facilities.

The Nigerian government has accused IPOB of being responsible for the deadly attacks in the region. But the group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra which it wants carved out from the South-east and some parts of the South-south Nigeria.

(NAN)

