Another Defence witness has claimed before Finland’s Turku Court of Appeal in Monrovia that Gibril Massaquoi, a one-time commander with Sierra Leone’s Revolutionary United Front (RUF), did not fight in Liberia’s second civil war, as alleged by prosecutors.

“Defence 7” [name given him by the Court to avoid retributions], who said he was also a commander for the RUF told the Court that he, Mr Massaquoi and other RUF fighters came to Liberia in 2000 with a delegation for a peace mission at the requests of the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS), and Charles Taylor, the Liberian President at the time.

The Court has traveled to Liberia for the second time in less than a month to particularly hear defence witnesses after the Sierra Leonean government did not honor its request to go there.

“Gibril was selected as head of that delegation,” said Defense 7. He said they passed through Lofa County, where they “clear the way” to come to Monrovia. Rebels from the Liberians United for reconciliation and Democracy (LURD), were battling Taylor’s forces in the county and prosecutors alleged that the RUF rebels were used to back up Taylor’s troops against the LURD rebels.

They have alleged it was during that time that Mr Massaquoi committed some heinous crimes, including arresting, torturing, locking up civilians and burning them alive.

Defence 7 denied Mr Massaquoi was involved in what he called a special operation, which he said was carried out on Taylor’s instructions. He alleged Taylor sent them arms and ammunition through Benjamin Yeaten, one of his trusted military chiefs.

“They brought our ammunition via helicopter,” he said. “It was given to us in Foya and Voinjama.”

The witness said Taylor rewarded them at the end of the operation.

“Yes, President Taylor gave some money through the leadership of the RUF,” said Defence 7. “ECOWAS did not tell us thank you.”

That portion of his testimony does not corroborate with the testimonies of other defense witnesses, who have made no mention of any special operation, although they’ve also claimed Massaquoi and other RUF leaders did come to Liberia for peace talks.

A little over a year ago, the Pirkanmaa District Court of Tampere acquitted Mr Massaquoi of all charges because, it said prosecutors did not prove them “beyond a reasonable doubt,” including that he sneaked out of a “safe house” of the UN-backed Special Court for Sierra Leone, where he was a “protected witness” and came to Liberia to fight in the war.

Defence 7 also challenged prosecutors’ assertion about the matter.

“Since 2002, he was in the care of the UN,” said Defence 7.

The hearings continue on Tuesday.

This story was produced in collaboration with New Narratives as part of its West Africa Justice Reporting Project.

