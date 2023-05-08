The police in Kaduna State said its officers killed a terrorist and recovered a motorcycle in Kidandan village in Giwa Local Government.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said in a statement on Sunday that the terrorist was killed by officers on routine patrol.

“ Today May 7, at about 10:30 a.m., operatives attached to 47 Police Mobile Force (PMF) deployed to Kaya on routine patrol along Fatika Road, sighted a gang of bandits riding on motorcycles, dressed in military camouflage.

“The gallant operatives swung into action immediately, engaged the bandits in a fierce gun duel and given a hot chase. We killed one bandit dressed in military camouflage, while others escaped with varying degrees of bullet wounds; One operational motorcycle was also recovered.

Mr Jalige said police personnel have intensified patrols along the road to forestall future occurrences.

He also said the Commissioner of Police, Musa Garba, commended the gallantry and professionalism exhibited by the personnel.

He said the CP urged officers of the police to sustain the onslaught against banditry and other forms of criminalities in the state.

Giwa Local Government is one of the most terrorised local council areas in Kaduna. Many residents have lost family members and means of livelihood due to the activities of terrorists in the area.

