The Police Service Commission (PSC) says it has approved the payment of six months’ salaries for the police personnel recruited last year.

The Head, Press and Public Relations of the Commission, Ikechukwu Ani, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said a letter containing details of the officers has been sent to the Accountant General of the Federation to enrol them into the federal government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS).

Mr Ani said the letter was signed by the Commission’s Permanent Secretary, Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, seeking prompt payment of six months’ salaries owed to the police personnel.

About 1,007 people were recruited into the force as constabularies during the 2021/2022 recruitment exercise.

The constabularies passed out from police colleges six months ago but they are yet to be paid despite being deployed to their places of assignment.

Many of them are facing hardship due to non-payment of their salaries despite pleas through protests made to the relevant authorities.

Mr Ani noted that the commission’s prompt response to approving the salaries was a result of the complaints and appeals from concerned Nigerians.

“The Commission’s prompt response also followed outcry and appeals from Nigerians that the 2021/2022 Police recruits who are yet to be enrolled into the Federal Government’s Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System, IPPIS, and who had not received salaries, six months after they passed out from the Police Colleges and duly posted to Police Commands and formations for active Police work, are not made victims of the face-off between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Commission’s approval for the enrollment of 1007 recruited personnel into the Nigeria Police Force in the recruitment exercise of 2021/2022 into the IPPIS payment platform for the purposes of salaries and other emoluments has been conveyed to the Accountant General of the Federation.

“In the letter signed by Dr.(Mrs) Ifeoma A. Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission and dated, 5th May 2023, the Commission requested for “prompt and favourable response in activating and emplacing the necessary processes and procedures at ensuring that these Police Officers are immediately captured on the required payment platform and paid accordingly,” the statement said.

The spokesperson also noted that the commission’s Chairman, Solomon Arase, who is a former Inspector General of Police, expressed displeasure that the constabularies were being owed salary for six months.

