The Executive Chairman, Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, has been named winner of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) Merit Award.

ICAN honoured the FIRS chief in the non-members category at the institute’s 2023 annual awards, the spokesperson to Mr Nami, Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, said in a statement emailed to PREMIUM TIMES on Sunday.

Mr. Nami, who received the award at the Monarch Event Centre, Lagos, on Saturday, was described by the President of the Institute, Tijani Musa Isa, as an unassuming and humble achiever who has led the FIRS to excel in the international tax circle despite global economic challenges.

Mr Isa praised the nation’s tax chief for achieving several milestones in revenue collection.

“This Award is in recognition for your positive impact in the society. You have made significant contribution to the institute and to Nigeria. The governing board deemed it fit to acknowledge the role you have played and your outstanding achievements,” Mal. Isa said.

The citation read at the event described Mr Nami as “a go-getter and an ingenious leader.”

“The reforms he is implementing at FIRS attest to his dexterity, visionary leadership and patriotism. Under his visionary leadership, the FIRS in 2022 achieved an unprecedented revenue collection of N10.1 trillion, which is the highest tax collection ever made in the history of the country,” the citation further said.

While receiving the award, the FIRS Chairman appreciated ICAN’s council members for honouring him, adding that he has been lucky to work with ICAN members through his 32 year career.

“Since I left the university, over 32 years ago, I have had the privilege and luck to be directly and indirectly associated with ICAN members: from the PKF, to Manam Professional Services, and now I am working directly with well over 3,000 members of this Institute as the Executive Chairman of the FIRS.

“I feel blessed by this honour and privilege. I am grateful to God, and to all of you who have found me worthy of this recognition. I pray God rewards all of you enormously,” he said.

Mr Nami dedicated the award to his alma maters (from primary to tertiary levels), his former colleagues at the Presidential Committee on Audit of Stolen Recovered Stolen Assets, members of the Tax Advisory Committee of the FIRS, all taxpayers, FIRS board members, management and staff of the FIRS, and his family members.

In a similar recognition earlier in the week, (Thursday 4 May), the FIRS boss was named the winner of the BusinessDay Excellence in Public Service Award 2022, at the BusinessDay States Competitiveness And Good Governance Awards 2022.

The country’s influential business newspaper explained that it named him the winner of the award for his “visionary and leadership qualities [that] has brought tremendous change to the FIRS.”

It further noted that: “Under your leadership, you transformed the tax administration and compliance landscape in Nigeria. You deployed the revolutionary TaxPro Max: FIRS’ homegrown digital platform for tax administration which allows taxpayers to register, file returns and pay their taxes easily from any location other than their respective tax offices.

“You have repositioned the operations and staff of the FIRS, and introduced technological tools to institute more transparency, accountability, and effectiveness, which in turn has translated into the increased capacity to deliver on the mandate with results.”

Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola

Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS (Media & Communication)

May 7, 2023

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

