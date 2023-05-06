The Presidential Transition Council (PTC), has disowned the programme of events for the presidential inauguration currently in circulation on the social media, describing it as fake.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of PTC, Boss Mustapha, said this in a statement made available to journalists on Saturday in Abuja.

According to Mr Mustapha, the inauguration committee of the council has reached advanced stage in its preparation for the peaceful and orderly transfer of power on 29 May.

He disclosed that the approved programme of events would be unveiled at a World Press Conference scheduled for Thursday, 18 May.

He added that various approved events for the week would commence from Monday, 22 May.

He, therefore, cautioned purveyors of fake news to desist from peddling falsehood in an attempt to mislead members of the public.

