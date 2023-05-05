Senators elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The senators-elect visited Mr Tinubu in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, after he commissioned projects on the invitation of the State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Among those who were present at the meeting were a former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio, Shuaib Salisu from Ogun State, Solomon Olamilekan from Lagos State and many others.

The details of the meeting were sketchy at the time of filing this report but in a video of the meeting obtained by our reporter, Mr Akpabio was seen introducing the senators-elect to Mr Tinubu.

In the video, the president-elect exchanged greetings and pleasantries with the senators-elect.

The race for senate president has generated controversy among senators elected for the 10th assembly on the platform of the ruling APC.

Six influential senators from different geopolitical zones have formally indicated an interest in the seat of the next senate president.

Some of the contenders, apart from Mr Akpabio, are Jibrin Barau (Kano), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Governor Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Osita Izunaso (Imo) and Sani Musa (Niger).

Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje, had announced that the inner caucus of the party resolved to zone the senate president to the South-south in favour of Mr Akpabio.

The party is yet to announce its decision on the zoning of the 10th National Assembly leadership.

