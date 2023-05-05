At least 1,625 intending pilgrims to Mecca from Jigawa State have deposited about N4 billion to the National Hajj Commission (NAHCON) for the 2023 Hajj exercise.

The Executive Secretary of the Jigawa Pilgrims Board, Ahmad Labbo, told reporters that the board has also secured hotel accommodations close to the holy site (Ka’aba) for the state pilgrims in Mecca unlike in the previous hajj exercise.

“We have so far deposited about N4 billion to the National Hajj Commission for the seats allocated to the state. We have secured visas for the intending pilgrims and two flights to airlift them from Thursday,” Mr Labbo said.

Mr Labbo said The National Hajj Commission has appointed Azman Air to airlift the state’s intending pilgrims to the holy land.

He allayed fears about assigning Azman Air aircraft which is said to have limited capacity to the state, saying arrangements are in place to ensure efficiency in the exercise.

In the last year’s hajj exercise, Kano State rejected Azman Air over alleged limited capacity and delay in operations to convey its pilgrims to Mecca.

“The National Hajj Commission has allocated Azman Air for the Jigawa state as against the usual Max Air aircraft.

“There is no panic about it any Airliner being allocated, the arrangement this year was that for any airliner that failed on its assigned task, another company will take over immediately and fill the gap by evacuating any stranded intending pilgrims.

“Regarding the arrangement for the airlift of pilgrims, we can only assemble exact numbers of intending pilgrims after we are acquainted with the plane capacity coming to evacuate them.

“Unlike in the previous arrangement where a small capacity aircraft would be sent without notifying officials about its capacity which usually resulted in disagreements between officials and intending pilgrims,” Mr Labbo said.

