Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Lagos State government has inaugurated a 22-member committee to coordinate activities for the 29 May swearing-in of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, for their second term.

Two days after the 18 March governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Mr Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the poll.

He secured 762,134 votes to beat his closest challengers — Olajide ‘Jandor’ Adediran of the PDP who polled 62,449 and Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the LP who got 312,329 votes.

Committee

Gbenga Omotoso, the state’s commissioner for information and strategy, made the announcement on Wednesday.

The chief of staff to the governor, Tayo Ayinde, is chairman of the committee while a former commissioner for education in the state, Saidat Oladunjoye, will be his deputy.

Members of the various sub-committees include the deputy chief of staff; Gboyega Soyannwo, Abayomi Oluyomi, Gbenga Omotoso, Aramide Adeyoye, Olawale Musa, Sukanmi Oyegbola, Bayo Ogunlana and A. W. Olarinmoye.

Other members are; Kolade Alabi, Bolaji Durojaiye, Tunde Onigbanjo, Adetoun Sanwo-Olu, Tejumade Lawal, Belinda Aderonke Odeneye, Kunle Fagbemi, Fola Hamzat, Simi Mosuro, Hakeem Shittu and Ayiri Oladunmoye.

“Mrs Adenike G. Akanbi is secretary of the committee, which also has the special adviser on education, Tokunbo Wahab and Bimbo Onabanjo as members,” the statement reads.

“The committee has started working.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

