A man who confessed to buying two “fresh human legs” for N20,000 has denied offering a bribe to police officers to evade arrest.

The police last week said Ifasoji Ayangbesan was arrested after officers turned down a bribe of N1 million that he offered them.

However, speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday when he was paraded alongside11 other criminal suspects at the police headquarters in Eleweran, Abeokuta, Mr Ayangbesan denied offering the police bribe.

“I did not offer the police any bribe. When I heard that the police were on the lookout for me, a lawyer told me to get N10 million to set myself free, but I told him I could not raise the money, but I was able to raise N1 million.

”Only for the lawyer to claim that I had informed someone about him asking me for money, he was angry, He then asked me to place the money on a table, I did and he took a picture of the money and the police came in and I was arrested.”

The police alleged that Mr Ayangbesan is a member of a notorious ritualist syndicate that killed a victim on 28 January in the state.

But Mr Ayangbesan said he did not participate in the killing of the victim but only bought the part of the victim’s body that he needed for fetish ritual.

Mr Ayangbesan, who is a resident of Iloti in Ijebu-Ode Local Government Area of Ogun State, also claimed that he is a herbalist and not a ritualist.

He said: “I indeed bought two fresh human legs, but I was not involved in the murder of the victim. I was approached by my friend, Lukman, who told me he had a pair of legs to sell. Though I told him I did not need them, he convinced me to use them for rituals to better my life, and I agreed.

“I then told him that I did not know how to make money rituals as I was not taught that as a traditionalist. He then referred me to his friend from Oye, popularly known as Egbeji, in Isiwo.

“After I was taught how to go about it, I burnt the legs and kept them in my house with plans to complete the rituals when I returned from Ajah because I had a job to do there.

“Suddenly, my daughter called me while I was at Ajah that the police had come to the house looking for me. So, I later sneaked in and took away the legs so that I would not be caught with any evidence because I heard that Lukman had been arrested and he had mentioned my involvement in the case.”

Other suspect paraded

The other suspects paraded by the police on Wednesday include five suspected of cultism, eight armed robbers, and one said to be a serial killer.

While parading the suspects, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Olanrewaju Oladimeji, said their arrests were from a joint strategic effort to deal with criminal elements in the state.

The police boss said all the suspects would soon be taken to court.

“As soon as I assumed office, I was briefed by my officers about the crime situation in the state and we jointly mapped out a strategy on how best to deal with the criminal elements to ensure that the good people of the state sleep with their two eyes closed.

“The command’s tactical teams and DPOs were there and then given a marching order to take the battle to the doorsteps of the criminals wherever they may be across the state.

“The result of the various strategic operations to flush out the criminals is what we are showcasing today.”

