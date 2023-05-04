Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The People of Ozalla Community in Nkanu West Local Government Area of Enugu State have vowed not to rest until the killers of Dons Udeh, a governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Enugu State, are arrested.

Mr Udeh was kidnapped on 22 April. His decomposing body was later found on 26 April at 9th Mile Corner, Udi Local Government Area of the state.

Members of the Ozalla Community came out in their number, adorned in black and carrying various placards on Wednesday in Enugu, to protest the “one murder too many.”

In a protest letter submitted to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Ozalla Development Union said, “We are resolved to treat this case as a matter of great importance and with utter dispatch to avoid this case falling into the bucket of numerous unresolved murder cases.”

The letter was signed by the President General of the union, C.N. Nwagbara and handed over to Governor Ugwuanyi.

“The deceased was an accomplished statesman, a community leader and a patriot who had held several positions at the local, state and federal levels, including the Secretary-General, Ozalla Development Union, President General, Ozalla Development Union.

“He has served as State Secretary of Peoples Democratic Party, Commissioner and member of Enugu State Executive Council, National Commissioner, Nigerian Communications Commission, Board member, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency and more recently, a governorship aspirant on the APGA platform in the 2023 elections.

“He was a man who brought to bear his wealth of experience, capacity and strict sense of nation-building to our own state and the nation at large.

“He had served creditably well in all the offices he occupied to the admiration of the public. His footsteps in the democratic processes and institutions stand tall as ever,” the letter stated.

The Ozalla Development Union expressed worry that such a man of “high pedigree” should be “murdered in such a cruel manner that depicted the public execution of the medieval era”.

They added that the gruesome murder had traumatised the people and every right-thinking individual.

“Though we are aggrieved, we have decided not to take laws into our own hands, being law-abiding citizens.

“We are therefore constrained to write to your office, knowing your penchant for due process and unblemished integrity to always ensure that justice is not only done but seen to be done in any case brought before you.

“We trust your establishment to conduct an intense forensic investigation into this dastardly act, to reveal the perpetrators behind it and bring them to book as soon as practicable.

“This will bring succour to us and send a signal to others nursing similar criminal intents to steer clear.

“We are more than willing and ready to cooperate with you to achieve this set objective,” it said.

Similarly, Obiora Okwuibe the convener of #JusticeforDonsUdeh, said the community was yet to heal from the kidnap of one of their traditional rulers from Ozalla Etiti to be faced with this.

“This is one murder too many for us to swallow. We have come on our knees to beg the government to bring the perpetrators of this dastardly and heinous act to book.

“The cases of abduction in our community are becoming alarming and we’re begging the government to come to our aid and stop this carnage,” Mr Okwuibe said.

Governor’s reaction

Responding, Governor Ugwuanyi expressed concern over the sad incident and assured the people of Ozalla and the entire state of his commitment to ensuring that hoodlums had no place in the state.

The governor said late Mr Udeh was a friend and a loyal party man, and that his death pained him too.

He assured of his readiness to provide the necessary support to both the community and the security agents to ensure the perpetrators were brought to book.

(NAN)

