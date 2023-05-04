Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Tolulope Akande-Sadipe, the chairperson of the House of Representatives Committee on Diaspora, has declared her intention to vie for deputy speaker of the House should APC zone the position to the South-west.

While addressing her colleagues on Wednesday in Abuja, Mrs Akande-Sadipe, acknowledged the challenges she faced during the electoral process and expressed gratitude for the opportunity given to serve the people.

Mrs Akande-Sadipe, the only female federal lawmaker from Oyo State at present, further said she was ready to focus on the work at hand and to move the assembly forward as a united one.

“My Honourable colleagues, like we all did, I have battled for my ticket, went to the poll on February 25, unlike many I was forced into a rerun on April 15.

“That’s now done and dusted. My family and I have sent our cherished mother forth and now it is time to focus on the work at hand.

“Hence I come before you my esteemed colleagues to ask for your support as I vie for the role of deputy speaker of the 10th Assembly,” she said.

She expressed confidence in her ability to carry out the responsibilities of the role of deputy speaker and promised to work tirelessly towards achieving the goals and objectives of the assembly.

She also expressed confidence to deliver on the responsibilities of the deputy speaker and serve her constituency with distinction if her party zoned the position to the south west.

“I pray you will assess me based on my vision, and my values, which are “Accountability and Professionalism” and support me on this journey,” she appealed.

Mrs Akande-Sadipe’s candidacy has already generated buzz among her supporters, who see her as a trailblazer for women in politics and a voice for accountability and professionalism in government.

The general feeling is that women at the National Assembly and state assemblies are under-represented across the country hence there is need for some gender sensitivity.

This will acknowledge the different rights, roles and responsibilities of women and men in the 10th National Assembly and State Assemblies.

This call across the nation is not a call for undue advantage for women but for consideration of qualified women.

(NAN)

