The police in Ekiti on Wednesday announced the capture of a man they alleged had been involved in several kidnap incidents in the state.

The new Commissioner of Police in the state, Dare Ogundare, made the announcement during a courtesy call on the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Olubunmi Adelugba.

Mr Ogundare said the police traced the suspect to Kogi State where he was arrested.

Mr Ogundare, who said several other criminal suspects were also arrested, did not give the full name of the suspect.

“Since my assumption of office, we have arrested a lot of criminals terrorising the people and have prosecuted many of them,” he said.

“Today, we have gone to Kogi to arrest a notorious kidnapper, Danger, and he is now in our custody.”

On his strategy for the security of the state, Mr Ogundare said, “We have ensured that all exit and entry routes in Ekiti are well policed and I have also directed more reinforcement and enough deployment to flashpoints.

He said he called on the Speaker to seek his “understanding and support.”

The Commissioner of Police called on the members of the public to always report officers who violate the rules of engagement to the police for necessary action.

Mr Ogundare also called on members of the public to always volunteer information to the police to help in checking criminal elements in society.

The Speaker, Mrs Adelugba, pledged the support of the House of Assembly for the police in crime fighting, maintenance of law and order and ensuring the security of lives and property.

She charged the police chief to sustain the momentum towards making the state a safe place to live in and do business

The Speaker described Mr Ogundare as a competent police officer who had acquired experience and excelled across Nigeria, urging him to bring his experience to bear on his new assignment in Ekiti.

The Speaker charged the officers and men of the state police command to perform their duties with a sense of responsibility and always respect the human rights of the people they are charged to protect.

“The police and the Ekiti State House of Assembly will always collaborate because we enjoy a very cordial relationship and I believe that this will continue during your tenure as the Commissioner of Police,” she said.

“Ekiti is a peaceful state and concerning the incidences of kidnapping, the situation in Ekiti is still better but we believe that you will make Ekiti to be kidnapping-free. Ekiti is a peaceful place and when there is security, there will be progress.”

The Deputy Speaker, Hakeem Jamiu, earlier drew the attention of the police boss to alleged brutality meted out to some Ekiti State University students by some police officers in his constituency.

While noting that the police were doing well, Mr Jamiu, raised some concerns, adding that officers should perform their duties with every sense of responsibility.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Security, Lateef Akanle, expressed delight over the arrest of the suspected kidnapper, “Danger,” whom he alleged had been terrorising the people of his constituency which shares a boundary with the neighbouring Kogi State.

Ekiti has recorded incidents of kidnapping, especially being fueled by the influx of criminal elements into communities on the boundaries with Kogi and Kwara states.

Governor Biodun Oyebanji, in April, after expressing concerns over the development, called on local governments and development councils in the state to synergise efforts with the state government and security agencies to fight the menace.

