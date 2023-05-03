Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The SOS Children’s Villages, a global nonprofit, on Tuesday provided humanitarian intervention to 110 flood-affected households in Agboyi-Ketu community in Lagos State.

According to Eghosa Erhumwunse, National Director, SOS Children’s Villages, Nigeria, as part of efforts to support children and families affected by flood, the SOS Children’s Villages is implementing the Humanitarian Action for Flood-Affected Families Project.

Mr Erhumwunse said the project was supporting 71 households with conditional cash transfers of N200,000 each, while 39 households would be supported with unconditional cash transfer of N60,000.

He said that the project implementation site in Lagos included the Agboyi community in Agboyi-Ketu Local Government Area where cash-based intervention support to worst-hit families are provided to cater for shelter, food and Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH).

Mr Erhumwunse said there were challenges especially as rural communities lacked the material resources as well as the access to social safety nets that could build resilience and better prepare them for such shocks.

“The SOS Children’s Village anticipates that the Humanitarian Action for Flood-Affected Families Project will help participating households build resilience on their path to recovery and stability,” he said.

Speaking at the presentation, a traditional leader, Oba Adekanmbi Oladega, thanked SOS Children village, Nigeria, for the humanitarian intervention to people of Agboyi community affected by the flood of 2022.

“We came here last year to evaluate, see the level of damage of the flood and promised to come back.

He said that 110 community households were given a donation of N200,000 to use and mitigate some of the effects of the 2022 flood.

“The flood did good damage to properties including their shelters and the intervention will go a long way to ameliorate the suffering.”

He appealed to his subjects to use the intervention for what it was intended for and called on other organisations to intervene in community projects too.

Speaking, a beneficiary, Dipo Diya, said he was grateful.

“If the community can get help like this in times of need, things will be a lot better.

“This intervention will go a long way to really provide for my children,” Mr Diya said.

(NAN)

