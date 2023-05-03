Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Lagos state taskforce has begun the demolition of shanties along the Lekki Coastal area of the state.

The demolition exercise began after an eviction notice was served to the “illegal occupants who had constructed makeshift buildings, some of which were constructed right under high-tension cables running through the area,” a report posted on the state’s website on Tuesday said.

The exercise was led by Shola Jejeloye, the chairman of the state’s Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences Unit (Task Force).

Mr Jejeloye pointed out that the shanties not only constitute health and safety risks to residents in the area but also serve as a haven for criminals who make use of such locations as a hideout.

“This is the third major enforcement we are carrying out in this very location as we did two years ago and even last year. Some of the kiosks are built under the high tension cable which is very dangerous,” he said.

“What you are seeing today is the fulfillment of Lagos state government’s promise to maintain and sustain a serene and habitable environment, free from security incidents and occurrences.

“Just as you would recall, the areas where these shanties are built have been mapped out by the state government to serve as an alternate route to motorists along that axis when completed.”

The chairman said that the shanties which were built with wood, caught fire some weeks ago and led to the partial burning of a building across the fence where the shanties are located.

He assured Lagosians and residents of the Lekki Coastal axis that the shanties will never be allowed to spring up again, adding that men of the Taskforce would be stationed to monitor the axis forthwith.

Mr Jejeloye, however, appealed to residents in the area to collaborate and come up with sustainable plans like employing private security officers to monitor the axis to prevent any unscrupulous individuals from erecting such makeshift structures.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

