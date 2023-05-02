Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) has announced that it will commence a verification exercise for the payment of the agreed 16-month severance benefits to ex-staff of the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

The verification will also include certified Next-of-Kin (NOK) of the deceased ex-staff who were in service between July 2012 and October 2013.

According to a statement by the spokesperson of the bureau, Amina Tukur, it will collaborate with accredited labour unions of the defunct PHCN, including the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) to commence the verification exercise.

It explained that the schedule of the exercise, as published in three national dailies, will be held in twelve designated centers across the country in four phases.

The designated centers include Abuja, Kaduna, Jos, Kano, Yola, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Benin, Ibadan, Ikeja, Eko, and Maiduguri.

The BPE advises beneficiaries to strictly adhere to the dates and their respective designated centers as indicated in the published schedule.

Requirements

Ex-staff or certified Next-of-Kin are required to come with documents such as the original and photocopy of the letter of first appointment, the original and photocopy of the letter of confirmation of appointment, the original and photocopy of the letter of disengagement, and the original and photocopy of certificate of birth/declaration of age.

They are also expected to present two (2) recent passport photographs, a printout of one-month bank statement and BVN, original and photocopy of any means of identification (NIN Card/Slip, Driver’s License, Voter Card, International Passport).

The bureau also said all certified Next-of-Kin (NOK) are to come with the original and photocopy of the beneficiary’s death certificate of the ex-staff, original and photocopy of the letter of administration and evidence of estate account, and BVN of the Next of Kin.

In cases where the original documents are not available, all photocopies of documents to be presented must be notarized.

The BPE assured the public of its commitment to ensuring the success of the verification exercise.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

