President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with the media on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day, celebrated every May 3 internationally.
This year’s celebration marks 30 years since the UN General Assembly’s decision proclaiming an international day for press freedom, and the president says the landmark is a tribute to media professionals, who risk their lives to keep society informed and educated.
On this year’s theme, “Shaping a Future of Rights: Freedom of expression as a driver for all other human rights”, President Buhari is delighted that the rights of Nigerian journalists have been protected and upheld in the past 8 years.
“We have kept the faith. We have ensured that Nigerian journalists have had unfettered freedom to practice their art, and on this occasion of World Press Freedom Day, we recommit to that resolution, even as we wind down in office,” the president says.
He charges media professionals to continue to be patriotic, work for the cohesion of the country, and exercise their freedom with a high deal of responsibility.
Femi Adesina
Special Adviser to the President
(Media and Publicity)
