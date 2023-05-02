Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the Senate to confirm the appointment of Abike Dabiri-Erewa as the chairperson of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM) for a second term in office.

The president’s request was contained in a letter read by Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the plenary session on Tuesday.

Mr Lawan read the letter after the senators emerged from a closed-door session, which lasted for about one hour.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa is a former member of the House of Representatives where she represented Ikorodu constituency, Lagos State.

She had also served as senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora.

She was the pioneer chairperson of NiDCOM, an agency under the federal ministry of foreign affairs.

In a separate letter read by the Senate President, Mr Buhari also requested the senate to confirm the nomination of six federal commissioners for the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC).

The nominees include Ayogu Eze (Enugu State), Peter Opara (Imo State), and Hauwa Aliyu (Jigawa State).

The president, in another letter, also asked the upper legislative chamber to pass the Amended Financial Bill 2022 into law.

The upper chamber resumed on Tuesday after observing a few weeks of recess to participate in the 2023 general elections.

