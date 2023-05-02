Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A private meeting between Governor Biodun Oyebanji and his main opponent in last year’s governorship election, Segun Oni of the Social Democratic Party, is causing excitement in Ekiti State.

Mr Oni pursued his petition against the victory of Mr Oyebanji in the election to the Supreme Court.

But the apex court upheld the decisions of the tribunal and Court of Appeal in affirming the governor as duly elected.

The meeting between the two men on Tuesday, at Mr Oni’s residence in Ifaki-Ekiti, lasted several hours.

Both leaders declined interviews with journalists at the end of the meeting.

It is believed tha Mr Oyebanji visited to extend the hands of fellowship to Mr Oni.

However, the spokespersin for the Segun Oni Campaign Organisation, Jackson Adebayo, told PREMIUM TIMES that there was no discussion of a truce.

He said Mr Oyebanji was only showing respect by paying a visit to the former governor.

“There was no meeting, but a visit,” Mr Adebayo said.

“The governor was visiting Ido-Osi, and in a show of courtesy decided to pay a visit to Segun Oni.

“There is nothing serious about that, even recently the South West arm of the PDP came to pay a visit. Everyone is welcome.”

Mr Adebayo added that Mr Oni’s “political family” would take a decision on the next line of action to be taken by the former governorship candidate.

Mr Oyebanji, while speaking on the wake of the Supreme Court victory, restated his respect for Mr Oni, who is a former governor of the state and former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He had urged Mr Oni to join him in the development of the state, having explored the judicial process over his grievances on the election.

