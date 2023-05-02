Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State has announced an extension of teachers’ retirement age and years of service by five years.

He announced this during Monday’s celebration of the 2023 Workers’ Day, with the theme, Workers rights and socioeconomic justice, in Umuahia.

The governor, who was represented by the Head of Service, Onyii Wamah, said that the retirement age had been extended from 60 years to 65 years and years of service from 35 to 40 years.

He said the implementation of the new policy would take effect from next week.

Mr Ikpeazu said the state government remained committed to improving the welfare of workers and would address all issues pertaining to their salary arrears.

He said that in line with improving the welfare of civil servants, the government had approved a 2,000 housing units scheme for them to meet their housing needs.

He said the government also set up a committee to produce the minimum wage salary scale for civil servants.

In a speech, the State Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Pascal Nweke, described the theme of the event as apt, adding that it clearly states the desires of the average worker.

Mr Nweke said that it was disheartening that the issue of nonpayment of salary arrears, leave allowance, pension and gratuity had remained unresolved, with the present administration winding down.

According to him, Abia workers are experiencing untold hardship as a result of the unpaid salary arrears.

READ ALSO: Abia lawmakers deny plan to impeach Governor Ikpeazu

He appealed to the state government to initiate measure to ameliorate the sufferings of workers and pensioners.

The state chairman of the Trade Union Congress called on the incoming administration to show increased commitment to workers’ welfare by demonstrating genuine empathy to their affairs.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

