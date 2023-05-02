Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Minna Operation Office, has alerted Kwara residents of an impending flood this year.

The agency advised village and district heads as well as religious leaders, especially those at community levels, to begin the preparations in order to mitigate the effect of the flood.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Head of NEMA Operation in Minna, Zainab Suleiman-Sa’idu, which was made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

She said that the alert became necessary following the Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) released by the Nigeria Hydrological Service Agency (NIHSA) and the 2023 seasonal climate prediction by the Nigeria Metrological Agency (NiMET).

She added that the two reports are products of scientific research that revealed that the country would suffer the possibility of flood in three categories, including high, moderate and low flood risks.

He said further that the report also identified Kwara as among the high flood-risk states.

She, therefore, advised the community leaders to urgently lead the people of their various communities in identifying drainages/culverts that are blocked to be cleared.

The agency also urged the community leaders to sensitise people who have built on flood plains and those living along river banks to relocate to safer and higher places.

According to the 2023 AFO, flood is expected to occur in the state from the months of August, September and October.

“It is very clear that 2023 flood threatens not only the rural dwellers who reside along river banks because urban flood is also very highly expected in metropolitan towns in Kwara state.

“Prevention is not only better but also cheaper, the agency strongly believes that when these warnings are heeded, the lives and properties of people will be saved,” she added.

(NAN)

