Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Board of Trustees of the Aliko Dangote Foundation announced it has resolved to be fully involved in the evacuation and resettling of thousands of Nigerians that are stranded in Sudan.

In a statement on Sunday, the foundation said it would collaborate with the federal government and Air Peace to ensure seamless transportation of the stranded Nigerians and provide logistics and succour to the evacuees.

According to the statement, Zouera Youssoufou, the managing director and chief executive officer of Aliko Dangote Foundation (ADF), has been in contact with the management of Air Peace and the federal government to indicate the foundation’s readiness to support the stranded Nigerians.

“The Foundation will collaborate with the Federal Government and Air Peace in ensuring seamless transportation of the stranded Nigerians and more importantly provide logistics and succour to the evacuees, to make them settle more comfortably when they return to Nigeria,” she said.

She noted that ADF understands the challenges of the federal government and Air Peace and has contacted relevant federal government agencies involved in humanitarian disaster relief intervention and it will ensure that all Nigerians stranded in Sudan are brought back home safely.

“It would be recalled that Aliko Dangote Foundation supported the Nigerian government with logistics support for the Nigerian volunteer health workers who supported the Ebola containment efforts in Liberia and Sierra Leone upon their return to the country in 2015.

“Also, during the recent Covid pandemic, ADF supported the return of Nigerians from India and Dubai during the outbreak of the pandemic with specially chartered flights and Covid testing and quarantining when they arrived back in Nigeria.

READ ALSO:

“Since 2011, ADF has supported several thousand IDPs in Yobe, Borno, Adamawa, and Abuja with a total spending of over 25 billion naira in the provision of food, shelter, and health services,” the statement said.

Efforts

Meanwhile, a joint press release from the Ministry of foreign affairs and the federal ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management, and social development revealed that the first batch of 13 buses conveying six hundred and thirty-seven (637) evacuees had arrived at the identified safe borders at Aswan, Egypt, and are undergoing necessary documentation and clearance before admission into the Egyptian territory for their eventual evacuation to Nigeria.

“Hundreds of people have been killed, while thousands that are fleeing the bloody civil war are reported stranded on the Sudan-Egypt border because of visa requirements demanded by Egypt,” the statement said.

Sudan has recorded intense clashes between the country’s military and the main paramilitary force.

Over 400 people have been killed in the violence and many counties including the US and Saudi Arabia have commenced the evacuation of their citizens.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

