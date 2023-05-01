Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

An aspirant for the speakership of the House of Representatives, Muktar Betara, has offered a full scholarship to the son of Ismaila Maihanci, a member-elect of the House, who died recently.

Mr Betara made the pledge in Jalingo, the Taraba State capital, during a condolence visit to the family of the late lawmaker-elect on Sunday.

In a statement on Monday, Mr Betara said the scholarship will cover Mr Maihanci’s son from primary school to any length he so desires.

Mr Maihanchi, 37, was elected to represent the Jalingo, Yerro, and Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State after he defeated the incumbent, Kasimu Maigatari.

He said the wife of the deceased politician has a son, while she is still pregnant.

“Earlier today (Sunday), I and the team of my colleagues paid a condolence visit to the family of our beloved colleague, the late Hon. Isma’ila Yashua Maihanchi”

“I want to sincerely appreciate the over 60 Honourable Members of the House of Representatives who took out time and accompanied me, despite their busy schedule”.

“I was indeed touched by their depth of sacrifices and show of love, as we had to fly through Yola and took a voyage of about nine hours to Taraba State, while it was raining cat and dog in some axis as we travelled.”

“During my condolence message as we visited the wife of the deceased and his biological parents, I promised them, that his son shall be placed on scholarship from primary education to any level he desires to attain henceforth,” he said.

He described the late member-elect as “a brother and friend,”

