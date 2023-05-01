Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

As the nation celebrates Workers’ Day, the President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau, has commended Nigerian workers for their resilience in national affairs.

Mr Maikyau, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), made the commendation in a statement on Monday, to commemorate the International Workers’ Day celebration.

He lauded the steadfastness of Nigerian workers, who continued to keep the “wheels” of the country running, in spite of our national challenges.

Mr Maikyau also urged members of the legal profession to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the NBA employment bureau, even as the association works to resolve issues of workers’ remuneration.

Besides, Mr Maikyau called on the incoming administration to focus on policies that will promote the growth of SMEs in the country.

“As we join the rest of the world in marking the 2023 International Workers’ Day, we are reminded that Nigerian workers, not oil, gold or other natural resources, are our greatest resource.

“Now, more than ever, deliberate steps must be taken to safeguard the socio-economic rights of workers.

“I, therefore, call on the incoming administration at the federal and state government levels, to initiate, reinvigorate, and focus on policies that promote inclusiveness, protect SMSEs, grow the middle-class and pririotise infrastructural development.

“Within the legal profession, we are working to resolve the perennial challenges of employee remuneration, through the recommendations of the NBA remuneration committee.

“The proposed measures will bring respite to and improve the quality of living of our colleagues,” the statement read in part.

Mr Maikyau noted that the NBA employment bureau was created to serve as an interface in bridging the supply gap of legal personnel in both the public and private sectors.

He pledged the NBA’s continued commitment to championing the continuous professional development of lawyers and ensuring that they are well-equipped to thrive both locally and in the global market.

(NAN)

