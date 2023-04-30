Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kogi Command, says a road accident has claimed the lives of two persons while 12 others were injured on Sunday in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the lone crash involved a Toyota Hiace bus conveying 18 persons, including the driver.

The Sector Commander in the state, Stephen Dawulung, said the incident occurred at about 3:30 a.m. at Irepeni village along Zariagi-Okene road.

Mr Dawulung explained that the crash was caused by speed and a tyre burst that made the vehicle to summersault.

“The injured have already been conveyed to Kekere Hospital, Kabba Junction, Zariagi by our personnel who carried out the rescue operation.

“Already, the corpses of the dead passengers have been claimed by relations for burial,” he said.

The sector commander sympathised with the families of the victims and urged drivers to avoid night journeys, speed and use of worn-out or expired tyres.

He also charged motorists to always observe 40 minutes rest after every four hours drive, to ward off fatigue and drowsiness.

Mr Dawulung thanked the military for the security cover provided to FRSC personnel that conducted the rescue operation.

He solicited more synergy with all security agencies to save lives and property on highways.

(NAN)

