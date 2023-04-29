Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi, Usman Ododo, on Friday, received President Muhammadu Buhari’s blessings as the party’s flagbearer in the 11 November election.

Mr Ododo, while briefing State House Correspondents after he was presented to the President by Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi, said he was committed to building on the unparalleled developmental strides of the governor.

He assured that these developmental strides would be sustained and improved upon through inclusive governance, if elected in the upcoming polls.

He said with his wealth of experience in the private and public financial sectors, as well as the opportunity of learning from Mr Bello, who he described as a great leader to Kogites, he was well equipped to steer the ship of the confluence state in the desired direction.

The APC candidate said specifically that he was confident of his victory in the November governorship election.

Mr Ododo emerged the Kogi APC governorship candidate through a direct primary election on 14 April and was ratified through a special Congress of the party on 15 April.

Mr Bello expressed delight in the capacity of the APC candidate to deliver even more wins for the party in the state.

The governor assured Kogi residents of continuity in the infrastructure renewal masterplan, which his administration had embarked upon for more than seven years.

He reiterated that the APC in the state was one united family, noting that the party is very well positioned to win the next governorship election, landslide.

Mr Buhari gave his unalloyed blessings to the APC candidate, while advising the party in Kogi to embark on issue-based election campaign so as to ensure the party retains the state in the coming elections.

