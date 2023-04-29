Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom, who has often criticised President Muhammadu Buhari, has commended the president for postponing the 2023 census.

Mr Ortom expressed gratitude to Mr Buhari for “listening to the voice of reason” by directing the postponement of the census.

A statement issued on Saturday by Lai Mohammed, Nigeria’s minister of Information and Culture, said the president postponed the exercise after meeting with some members of the Federal Executive Council and the Chairman of the National Population Commission at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday.

The governor had, in a statement by his media adviser, Terver Akase, on 13 April, called for postponement of the population and housing census “until adequate security” was guaranteed in the country.

Mr Ortom explained that conducting the census would amount to “injustice and deprivation of millions of Nigerians” who have been displaced from their ancestral homes by terrorists.

In Benue alone, the governor said two million people who have been displaced and are living in Internally Displaced People’s (IDP) camps.

“I want to say that the federal government should suspend the issue of census because it looks like the proposed census is coming with an agenda.

“It should be suspended until they (government) are able to restore security and all our IDPs go back to their ancestral lands to give all of them opportunities to be counted in the homes of birth.

” Because I understand from the National Population Commission that those to be counted must be counted in their localities” Mr Ortom said.

Wellbeing of Nigerians paramount

With the postponement of the census, Mr Ortom urged the federal government to “ensure… Nigerians whose communities have been taken over by bandits and armed herders regain their lands and return home.”

He reiterated his commitment to the “rule of law, justice, fairness and equity.”

He added that lives and wellbeing of Nigerians must trump other considerations for the country to realise its aspirations for greatness.

This newspaper on Saturday reported Mr Buhari’s postponement of the census.

The exercise was earlier scheduled for 3-7 May. However, with the postponement a new date to be determined by the incoming administration would be announced.

Nigeria last had its census in 2006.

