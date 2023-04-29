Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Yusuf Gagdi, an aspirant for the position of the Speaker of the 10th House of Representatives, on Friday, met with members-elect on the platform of the Labour Party in Abuja in the quest to actualise his ambition.

The meeting held in the Maitama District of the Federal Capital, was at the instance of Mr Gagdi.

The details of decisions reached at the meeting were not however not disclosed to journalists. It could not ascertain if the LP lawmakers-elect pledged support for the aspirant.

LP has the third highest number of members-elect of the House. The party has 36 seats, trailing the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which have 177 and 116 respectively.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that Mr Gagdi met with the Abia State governor-elect of the Labour Party, Alex Otti, as he targets the 36 members-elect of the party.

Mr Gagdi, a member of the APC represents Pankshin/Kanam/Kanke Federal Constituency of Plateau State. He is the Chairman of the House Committee on Navy.

Before his election to the House of Representatives, he had served as the deputy speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly.

He is one of the 10 aspirants that have declared interest in the speakership battle.

Other aspirants include Deputy Speaker Idris Wase (APC, Plateau), Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), Muktar Betara (APC, Borno), Sada Soli (APC, Katsina), Tunji Olawuyi (APC, Kwara) and Abubakar Makki (APC, Jigawa).

Others are Tajudeen Abbas (APC, Kaduna), Aminu Jaji (APC, Zamfara), and Miriam Onuoha (APC, Imo).

Although the ruling party has yet to decide on the zoning of the offices, the APC Governors have recommended the zoning of the Speaker to either North-west or North-central.

The inauguration of the 10th House is scheduled for 13 June.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

