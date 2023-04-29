Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Solomon Arase, has pledged to end the feud existing between the commission and the Nigeria Police Force.

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, on Friday in Abuja, said Mr Arase gave the assurance when he hosted some members of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs).

He described the existing rift between the two organisations as embarrassing, saying it was fuelled largely because of misconceptions and suspicion.

Mr Arase said it was in the greater interest of the country for the two organisations to work in harmony and a more transparent, responsible and responsive manner.

“My appointment as the chairman of the commission came at a critical time in our national life, when the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force have engaged in a seemingly intractable disputations.

“This rift over roles and powers has regrettably compounded and degenerated into series of litigations.

“In the raging disconcertment and belligerency, it is the Nigerian people that suffer as neither PSC nor Nigieria Police can function effectively without the support and cooperation of each other,” he said.

Mr Arase, therefore, said he would continue to take conscious steps to bring about the required peace, cordiality and harmony between the two critical institutions of government.

“I set out with a vision and mission to de-escalate and contain the raging conflict, douse the disquiet and restore peace, understanding and cooperation between the two institutions,” he added.

According to him, this is necessary in order to actualize the country’s Security Sector Reform.

The PSC chairman said synergy between the two organisations would also ensure greater results and success in their operations.

Mr Arase said so far, peace was being restored and trust being built between PSC and the Nigeria Police, adding that all the knotty issues would soon be amicably resolved.

(NAN)

