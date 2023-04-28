Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Nairobi, Kenya, where he will speak at the 2023 Mo Ibrahim Governance Weekend (IGW).

The theme of the forum is, “Global Africa.”

The vice president was received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by top Kenyan government officials and the Nigerian High Commissioner to Kenya, Yusuf Yunusa, alongside other government functionaries.

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation, the organiser of the annual forum, was established in 2006 with a critical focus on the importance of good governance and leadership for Africa.

The forum will bring together leading voices from across Africa and beyond to discuss germane issues around the progress of the African continent.

Kenyan President William Ruto, former President of the African Development Bank, Donald Kaberuka and Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Director-General of the WTO among others will also speak at the forum.

Mr Osinbajo will attend the IGW Africa Leadership opening ceremony on Friday and speak at the first session on Saturday.

He will join other leaders to discuss the topic, “Africa’s Weight in the World, Highlighting the Continent’s Assets and Potentials.”

The vice president is also expected to hold bilateral meetings with Ruto and the British Minister of State for Development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell.

The forum will be attended by leaders from Africa and across the world.

