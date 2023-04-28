Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A Karu Upper Area Court in Abuja on Friday sentenced a man, Sabiu Akilu, to four months in prison for constituting a nuisance.

The judge, Ishaq Hassan, however, gave the convict an option of N10,000 fine and warned him to desist from the crime.

The convict, who has no fixed address, had pleaded guilty to a count charge of constituting nuisance after injunction to discontinue.

The prosecutor, Olarewaju Osho, told the court that Mr Akilu was arrested by a team of police officers from Asokoro Police Station on 15 March.

According to him, the team led by Courage Erhabor, while on patrol, arrested the convict and three others at Kasuan Dere, Asokoro Village, while constituting a nuisance.

He said that the convict had been warned several times to stop constituting a nuisance.

He said that during the police investigation, the convict could not give a satisfactory account of himself.

The alleged offence contravenes Section 199 of the Penal Code.

(NAN)

