Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has led a team of Nigerian businessmen and government officials to Kinshasa for the Democratic Republic of Congo/Nigeria Business Council Summit.

According to a statement by Mr Obasanjo’s media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, the team left Nigeria on Thursday for the summit scheduled to begin on Friday in the DRC capital.

Members of the team include Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State and the Executive Secretary of the National Action Committee on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and former head of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Olusegun Awolowo.

Also in the team are Wale Adeosun, an industrialist; and Leke Adebiyi, a diplomat and deputy secretary-general of the council.

They were received on the ground in Kinshasha by the President of the Council and former Director-General of the International Institute for Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Nteranya Sanginga, Nigerian businessman, Jimi Lawal, and representative of Oyo State governor, Debo Akande.

Expected to join at the meeting are Kaduna State Governor and Deputy President of the DRC/Nigeria Business Council, Nasir El-Rufai, Aliko Dangote of the Dangote Group, and Stella Okoli of Emzor Paracetamol among others.

At the last summit held in Lagos in December, President Muhammadu Buhari expressed satisfaction with the establishment of the Council, saying it would boost trade relations between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the deputy secretary of the council, MrAdebiyi, said no fewer than 30 prospective investors from Nigeria,drawn from the health, education, agriculture, communications, power and finance sectors, will be attending the summit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

