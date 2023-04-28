Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Governor-elect of Enugu State, Peter Mbah, has expressed sadness over the murder of Dons Udeh, a former governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the state in the just-concluded 2023 general elections.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the body of the late Mr Udeh was found in a bush at Ninth Mile Bypass in Udi Local Government Area of the state, a few days after he went missing.

In a statement on Thursday by the head of his media office, Dan Nwomeh, Mr Mbah described the death of the politician as “painful, horrendous and unacceptable.”

“I received with a deep sense of loss the news of the death of Engr. Dons Udeh, an illustrious son of Enugu State,” he said.

The governor-elect said the deceased was a political associate and patriot who gave his best in service of the state and the country at large.

“The circumstances of his death make it even more painful. It is horrendous, unacceptable, most condemnable, and must never go unpunished. I, therefore, urge security agencies to do everything within their powers to unravel the killers and bring them to book,” Mr Mbah said.

He commiserated with the family of the deceased and prayed to God to grant them “the inner strength” to bear the irreparable loss.

He equally asked God to grant the deceased a peaceful repose.

Frank Nweke Jr. speaks

Also reacting to the murder of Mr Udeh, the APGA candidate in the just concluded 2023 general elections, Mr Nweke Jr., said he was still in shock over the kidnap and murder of the deceased.

The APGA candidate, in a Twitter post on Thursday, said it was “incredibly sad” to observe that the present society had “debased” the value of human life.

“I am particularly heartbroken to see another prominent son of Ozalla (Community) attacked in such a manner. While I acknowledge the high level of insecurity across the state and indeed, Nigeria, this is one murder too many,” Mr Nweke Jr. said.

He called for better “societal values and definitive actions” from the political leaders and security agencies to reverse the trend.

“I urge the security agencies to ensure that this murder and previous attacks that are yet to be resolved in the state are treated with utmost urgency. The perpetrators must be brought to book and sanity restored to our way of life,” he stated.

