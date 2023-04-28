Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

President Muhammadu Buhari rejoices with consummate businessman and philanthropist, Mike Adenuga, Jnr, on his 70th birthday, April 29, 2023, celebrating the entrepreneur, whose charity and goodwill continue to inspire, attracting local and global recognitions, including three national honours, OON, CON and GCON.

President Buhari affirms the impact of Mr Adenuga’s visionary leadership on Nigeria’s economy, setting the pace for investments in oil and gas, telecoms, real estate, banking, construction and hospitality, with remarkable presence in supporting entertainment, sports and African culture, within and outside the country.

The President extols the philanthropist for his courage, humility and dedication to nation-building, always placing the interest of the nation first, and welfare of the people, by ensuring that all his ventures and investments uphold human values of empathy, appreciation, trust and respect.

As the philanthropist turns a septuagenarian, the President believes the numerous national and global awards are well deserved, including the highest individual honour for a private citizen in Nigeria, GCON, and many others of high note like “The Companion of the Star of Ghana’’ from Ghana and “Commander of the Legion of Honour’’ by French President, Emmanuel Macron.

President Buhari prays that Mr Adenuga, who is Otunba Apesin of Ijebu-land, will grow in health, strength, and continual sound mind.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 28, 2023

