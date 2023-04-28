Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State says that members of the Ebonyi House of Assembly forfeited their three-year constituency project funds for the completion of the state’s new international airport.

Mr Umahi made the disclosure during the test-run of flight operations at the airport christened Muhammadu Buhari International Airport, at Onueke on Thursday.

The governor stated that the assembly led by its Speaker, Francis Nwifuru, made tremendous sacrifices for the actualisation of the airport, which he said cost N36 billion.

“When we were seeking N10 billion to procure equipment for the airport, the speaker recalled the members who were on recess to approve the fund.

“The members did not only approve the fund, they also forfeited their three-year constituency project funds to ensure the project is completed,” he said.

He also expressed appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for his “unquantified” support towards the realisation of the airport.

“The president approved the sum of N10 billion for the construction of the domestic and international wings of the airport.

“When we were constrained on funds to procure equipment, he directed the Ministry of Finance to source funds for us even if it is a loan.

“The airport is named after Buhari as approved by the House of Assembly and if you say he is not good to you, he is to me and Ebonyi.

“We will continue loving him and before a fortnight, he will be in Ebonyi to inaugurate the project,” he said.

He said the government would prevail on the federal government to take over the airport, which he said had created over 500 jobs, and concession it.

“Government is a poor manager of resources but we are seriously interested in the revenue generated from the facility,” he said.

A representative of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, Oladipo Adebayo called on Ebonyi residents to ensure the maintenance and protection of the airport’s facilities because it has “opened them to the world”.

Speaker of the Ebonyi House of Assembly, Francis Nwifuru thanked God for the project and Mr Umahi for his commitment towards actualising it.

Mr Nwifuru, who is the Ebonyi Governor-elect, said that the governor had put him under severe pressure due to the monumental projects that he would inherit and maintain.

Collins Oti, a representative of Air Peace airlines, which two aircraft landed at the airport, urged the state’s incoming administration to maximise the airport’s potentials.

Goodwill messages were delivered at the occasion by a former governor of the state, Martin Elechi, representatives of the clergy, traditional rulers, among others.

(NAN)

