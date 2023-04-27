Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

President-elect Bola Tinubu has accepted the invitation of Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike to commission some projects in the state on Wednesday.

Mr Tinubu disclosed this in a tweet posted on his verified Twitter handle.

According to the tweet, Mr Wike had in a letter dated 8 April, invited the president-elect to commission the Rumuola/Rumuokwuta flyover and the new Magistrate Courts Complex on 3 May and 4 May.

Although the president-elect and Mr Wike are members of different political parties, the duo have been close since the build up to the presidential election.

Mr Wike, a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was believed to have worked for Mr Tinubu, who was the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 25 February election.

READ ALSO:

The Rivers State Governor alongside the governors of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde; Abia State, Okezie Ikpeazu; Enugu State, Ifeanyi Uguwanyi; and Benue State, Samuel Ortom; all members of the PDP, were believed to have worked the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the election.

Mr Tinubu won the presidential election in Rivers State, allegedly aided by Mr Wike.

Meanwhile, a president-elect delegation led by Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, also paid a condolence visit to the family of a former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Musa Gwadabe, in Kano.

Mr Gwadabe was a minister from 1999 to 2003 in the first term of President Olusegun Obasanjo administration. He was also Secretary to the Kano State Government in the Second Republic under the administration of Governor Sabo Bakin-Zuwo.

He passed away on Tuesday in Kano at the age of 86 after battling an undisclosed ailment.

The delegation also paid a condolence visit to the family of Aminu Dantata over the death of his wife, Rabi Dantata, in Kano.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

