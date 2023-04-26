Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Former Vice-President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday, visited the Senate Chief Whip, Orji Kalu, over the death of his wife, Ifeoma.

Atiku, who arrived Mr Kalu’s Abuja residence at 3:30 p.m., expressed sadness over the senator’s wife.

Mr Kalu’s wife, Ifeoma, died on 3 April at the age of 61.

While commiserating with the former governor of Abia, Atiku urged him to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a purposeful life.

The former vice-president described the deceased as a woman of virtue, who was committed to service to humanity.

He prayed God to grant the deceased a peaceful rest and the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Responding, Mr Kalu, an APC senator, commended Atiku for finding time to visit him in his time of grief.

NAN also reports that the duo thereafter went into a closed door meeting, which lasted for 30 minutes.

(NAN)

