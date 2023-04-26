Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The police in Oyo State have arrested seven persons suspected to be involved in a clash in which an officer was killed in Ibadan, the state capital.

The police spokesperson in the state, Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Mr Osifeso said the officer died after receiving a blow to his head from one of the suspected hoodlums attempting to dispossess him of his gun.

He said the police have also seized 12 motorcycles from suspects in the incident.

“Operatives attached to Moniya Area Command under the Oyo State Police Command, while on lawful intelligence led Stop and Search around a major black spot, were attacked in the line of duty,” Mr Osifeso narrated.

“Preliminary Investigation reveals that the Patrol team while acting on credible intelligence through visible policing duties, extended their presence around major black spots, highways and major roads under Akinyele Local Government Area Axis in a bid to deter criminal elements from settling and establishing dominance within the location.

“In furtherance of the above, the team of operatives on patrol led by one Inspector Stanley Ikhine, flagged down an ash-coloured Lexus 350 Jeep with a faintly inscribed worn-off number further arousing suspicion from the officers on watch.”

“In the process, the vehicle initially slowed down in compliance with the directive before eventually picking up speed and dashing off to evade the officers on duty.”

Mr Osifeso added that the suspicious action prompted the police to give a hot chase to the vehicle.

“A few metres away from the initial stoppage point, the Lexus Jeep veered off the road to a nearby garage, driving directly into the waiting hands of hoodlums who were also collaborators in the criminal process, thereby not only obstructing the officers from discharging their duties but as well aiding the escape of the SUV and its occupants.

“Consequent to the above, the hoodlums attacked the officers unprovoked and attempted forcefully dragging a rifle from one of the officers which led to a shot being discharged from the barrel during the process of the struggle.

“Sadly, the gallant officer paid the supreme price, suffering a heavy blow to his skull inflicted by one of the hoodlums while preventing them from dispossessing him of his firearm.”

According to the police spokesperson, the body of the officer has been deposited at the state morgue in Ibadan.

