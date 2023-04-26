Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Five persons were on Tuesday arraigned in an Akure Magistrate Court over the lynching of a 25-year-old man, Temitope Olorunfemi.

Mr Olorunfemi was driving in Akure on the morning of 10 April when his car hit some motorcycles, killing two persons.

A mob immediately descended on him, beating and stoning him to death before setting his car on fire.

The suspects accused of taking part in the lynching of Mr Olorunfemi are Victor Amos, 30; Ismalia, 32; Pelumi Farotimi, 42; Nurudeen Kumuyi, 22 and Samuel Olatunji, 23.

They face a three-count charge of felony, unlawful murder and arson.

The accused persons were driven into the court premises in a black police Hilux van, under tight security.

They were later guarded into the court by police officers, followed by their family members, friends and sympathisers of the deceased.

According to the prosecution, the accused persons and others at large committed the offence opposite Odopo Town Hall, along Ijoka Road, in Akure.

The prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, a police inspector, informed the court that the accused conspired to commit a felony and murder of Mr Olorunfemi, who was wrongly suspected to be a fraudster, also known as “Yahoo boy”.

He said the accused persons murdered the deceased in cold blood with sticks, stones and other weapons.

Mr Akintimehin also told the court that the accused also maliciously damaged the victim’s Toyota Camry car with number plate KRD 627 GY, by setting it ablaze.

According to the charge, the offences contravene Sections 324, 316(1) and 451(6)(J) of the Criminals Code, Cap 37 Vol. 2 Laws of Ondo State.

The court did not take the pleas of the defendants for lack of jurisdiction.

The prosecutor, through a written application, urged the court to remand the defendants at the Olokuta Correctional Centre pending the issuance of advice from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The defence team led by O. Agbede, in their separate responses, prayed for an adjournment to enable each defendant to file a counter affidavit to the application sought by the prosecutor.

The Chief Magistrate, Musa Al-Yunus, granted the requests of the defence lawyers and adjourned the case till April 27, for a reply to the affidavit and ruling.

He ordered the defendants to remain in police custody till the next date of adjournment.

Mr Olorunfemi was beaten to death by a mob who reacted to the deceased’s reckless driving which resulted in the death of two persons and injuring several others.

The mob suspected the victim was acting a ritual script, after spotting what were allegedly considered fetish items in his car.

But the parents of the deceased later denied that he was a fraudster, saying he was visiting home in Akure from Lagos for the Easter celebration with his family when the incident occurred.

