President Muhammadu Buhari has extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and associates of Peter Enahoro, one of Nigeria’s foremost journalists, who died on Tuesday at the age of 88.

The president made his feelings known in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, as a gifted and iconic journalist, author and publisher, Mr Enahoro earned public trust through his fearless writings, tenacity, and commitment to the pursuit of truth.

Mr Buhari recognised that the passion of the former Editor-in-Chief/Managing Director of the Daily Times; Assistant Publicity Officer, Department (now Federal Ministry) of Information and Pioneer Chairman of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission, for public service was second to none.

He also lauded the deceased for using his knowledge and mastery to mentor people, who have also added value to journalism practice in the country.

Mr Buhari urged those mourning the demise of this compatriot to reflect on his contributions to the country and build on the many honours credited to him for journalistic excellence.

”May the soul of Peter Pan rest in peace,” the president prayed.

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has expressed sadness over the death of Mr Enahoro, popularly known as Peter Pan.

In a statement issued by Lanre Lasisi, the special adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr Gbajabiamila commiserated with the family of the deceased.

He said, with the passing of Peter Pan, Nigeria has lost one of its finest journalists who lent their voices for the betterment of the country.

He said as a columnist, Mr Enahoro used his pen patriotically, calling attention to the salient issues in society.

Mr Gbajabiamila prayed for the repose of the soul of the late writer, author and publisher.

He equally prayed to God to give his family the fortitude to bear the loss

(NAN)

