Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Meta Chief Executive Officer, Mark Zuckerberg, has announced that WhatsApp users will from Tuesday be able to use the same account on multiple phones simultaneously.

Mr Zuckerberg disclosed this in a brief statement posted on his official Facebook page on Tuesday.

“Starting today (Tuesday), you can log into the same WhatsApp account on up to four phones,” his post reads.

Before now, users of the famous messaging and video calling app can only log into an account on a single phone with the same number. Any attempt to use the same on another phone will deactivate the previous account created.

With Mr Zuckerberg’s announcement, WhatsApp users may now be allowed to use the same account on at least four devices.

WhatsApp is an internationally available freeware, cross-platform, centralised instant messaging and voice-over-IP service owned by the tech conglomerate, Meta.

The app allows users to send text and voice messages, make voice and video calls, and share images, documents, user locations, and other content seamlessly.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

