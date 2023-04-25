Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arraigned the Speaker of Ondo State House of Assembly, Bamidele Oleyelogun, at an Akure High Court over alleged theft of N2.4 million.

The arraignment on Tuesday was followed by several rulings by the court to remove obstacles to the trial.

Also arraigned alongside Mr Oleyelegun are a member of the state House of Assembly, Felemu Bankole of Akoko South West Constituency 1 and Segun Oyadeyi, an employee at the assembly

They face a two-count charge of fraud to which they pleaded not guilty.

After the arraignment, counsel to the EFCC, Kingsley Kudus, asked the court to remand the defendants at the Olokuta Correctional Facility, even though they had pleaded not guilty.

But in his response, the counsel to the defendants, Femi Emodamore, told the court that they were fully prepared for the trial.

He asked the court to strike out the EFCC’s prayer for their remand, saying the administrative bail granted the defendants was still active.

He explained that the second defendant (Mr Oleyelogun) was having health challenge that needed urgent medical attention.

Mr Emodamore also asked the court to caution the nominal complainant (the former deputy speaker, Iroju Ogundeji) in the case for allegedly sending messages to the speaker to annoy him.

According to him, if Mr Ogundeji did not desist from such action, he would be prosecuted as his actions towards the speaker was against the law.

In his ruling, the judge, Adegboyega Adebusoye, asked the defendants to enjoy their administrative bail till the next hearing as he adjourned the case till May 18 for proper hearing.

Mr Iroju had written the petition to the EFCC in 2021, alleging that Mr Oleyelogun and some members and officials of the Assembly collected N2.4 million for a seminar in Lagos which they did not attend.

Mr Ogundeji had been controversially removed as deputy speaker at the time.

When they were first arraigned in February, the court held that the defendants had a case to answer.

The defendants had said the EFCC lacked the power to prosecute offences affecting the finances and assets of the state as a law has been enacted by the state House of Assembly to tackle corruption allegations in the state.

In their preliminary objection filed by their counsel, Mr Emodamori, the defendants prayed the court to decline jurisdiction and strike out the charges against them.

However, counsel to the EFCC, Fredrick Dibang, argued that the court has jurisdiction to prosecute the offence, noting that the law enacted by the state Assembly is contrary to the Act of the National Assembly that established the EFCC.

He said once there is a conflict between the law of a state and that of the National Assembly, the law of the state is suspended.

Mr Dibang said the Assembly had passed the said law with the intention of frustrating the trial of the lawmakers and civil servant for alleged abuse of office and corruption.

In his ruling, the judge said the EFCC has power to investigate and prosecute the lawmakers, adding that the state law is in abeyance.

“The offences being against the defendants are not state offences promulgated by the state legislation but a federal offence, having being promulgated by the national assembly, though relates to finances of Ondo state,” the judge had ruled.

“Without wasting the time of this court, it settles that the complainant is empowered to investigate and prosecute the three defendants on the two counts charge as stated in the information file, being federal offences and even though the alleged ones involved belong to the Ondo State government.”

