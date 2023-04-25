Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

United States President Joe Biden has formally announced his intention to run for a second tenure in 2024.

In a video released on Tuesday, Mr Biden said his quest for reelection is in a bid to continue the battle for the soul of America.

“When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America. And we still are,” CNN quoted him as saying in the video.

“The question we are facing is whether in the years ahead we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights or fewer? I know what I want the answer to be and I think you do too. This is not a time to be complacent. That’s why I’m running for reelection,” he added.

Mr Biden may once again go head to head with Donald Trump, the immediate past president who had earlier announced his intention to run. Mr Trump is projected to win the Republican Party’s nomination and be the party’s candidate.

There are worries about Mr Biden’s age; at 81 (by November), he is the US’s oldest president. Most Americans and even a majority of Democrats in recent surveys according to CNN have shown little enthusiasm for another Biden run.

“A series of upcoming challenges, from the ongoing war in Ukraine to a still-uncertain economy, could provide hurdles to Biden’s reelection. And now that power in Washington is divided, the GOP-controlled House has largely dashed hopes for major legislative accomplishments in the two years ahead of the 2024 vote,” CNN said.

