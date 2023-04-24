Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A group, Justice House International Organisation, has urged the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to sanction the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Adamawa State, Hudu Ari, over his “illegal conduct.”

The group, in a letter to the NBA President, dated 20 April, said Mr Ari’s declaration of a candidate as governor-elect in the Adamawa State supplementary elections without final collation of results was “in total disregard for the laws in Nigeria”.

“This was done without the final collation of the results and without requisite legal authority, thereby usurping the power of the Returning Officer for the election,” Toyo Jimmy, director of advocacy for the group said in a statement.

Mr Ari, a lawyer, had declared Aisha Dahiru, popularly called Binani, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

But the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) through a statement by its spokesperson, Festus Okoye, declared as “null, void and of no effect” the declaration of Mrs Dahiru as the winner of the Adamawa state governorship election.

The commission has since declared the incumbent, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, as the winner of the election.

The INEC headquarters also recommended the suspension and investigation of Mr Ari.

Many groups, including Nigeria’s main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), have demanded the arrest and prosecution of the Adamawa REC.

The Federal Government on Thursday suspended Mr Ari and directed the Inspector General of Police to commence an immediate investigation and prosecution if found liable.

Justice House International Organisation wants the NBA to sanction Mr Ari whom it said his conduct was incompatible with the status of a legal practitioner.

“We respectfully urge Mr President to cause an investigation to be carried out on this allegation and report same to the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee for disciplinary proceedings to be commenced against Mr Ari, and the adequate sanction imposed on him, to save the name of the legal profession in Nigeria,” the group said.

NBA should reward good behaviour

While urging the NBA to sanction bad behaviour, the group in the letter also advocated a reward for good behaviour for legal practitioners in public service to encourage good conduct.

“Nomination of such legal practitioners should be done by members of the public or the members of the legal profession and subjected to a credible process of selection.

“The Nigerian state can witness rapid transformation and development based on democracy and the rule of law if legal practitioners stamp their fit on the ground and demand that the right thing be done in every case.

“Two of the ways of entrenching this democratic transformational agenda is by the disciplining of Mr Ari to serve as an example to other legal practitioners in public service, and also the institution of an Excellence Award to reward and motivate legal practitioners acting right in the public service,” Mr Toyo said.

