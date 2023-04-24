Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

A passenger caught with over one hundred used children’s diapers and cash has been handed over to the police after LASTMA rescued three accident victims in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos State.

In a statement signed by Adebayo Taofiq on Monday, the spokesperson of LASTMA said the agency rescued three persons who were severely injured after three vehicles — Mazda commercial vehicle, ‘Keke Marwa’ and a Camry car, crashed at Mosalasi round-about inward Iyana-Ipaja area of the state.

Mr Adebayo said one of the passengers in a commercial tricycle was caught with children’s diapers and different denominations of cash.

“One of the passengers inside the commercial tricycle involved in the accident who was caught with more than 100 pieces of used small children ‘Diapers Pampers’ with a huge sum of money of different denominations was immediately handed over to policemen at the scene of the accident,” the statement read.

According to Mr Adebayo, an investigation into the accident revealed that the driver of the Camry car lost control and collided with the Mazda commercial bus.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white Camry car lost control due to overspeeding and hit a commercial tricycle from the rear while the tricycle went off balance and obstructed another upcoming fully loaded Mazda commercial bus going to Iyana-Ipaja,” Mr Adebayo said.

Casualty

Mr Adebayo said one passenger died while officials were rushing the victims to the hospital for treatment.

He, however, said the affected vehicles had been taken off the road “to avoid impeding the free flow of traffic and handed over to Policemen from Gowon Estate Divisional Police Headquarters for further investigations.”

The agency’s boss, Bolaji Oreagba, said the crash was a ‘man-made’ accident which could have been prevented if over-speeding was avoided.

He maintained that the government embarked on regular public education on the danger inherent in over-speeding by vehicle owners across the state.

Mr Oreagba warned every motoring public to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition, particularly the brake before driving on Lagos roads.

