Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dauda Biu, has advised vehicle owners and operators to ensure routine and regular maintenance of their vehicle to prevent accidents.

Mr Biu specifically enjoined fleet and other commercial vehicle operators, as well as private vehicle owners, to accord vehicle maintenance a major priority.

This is contained in a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer (CPEO), Bisi Kazeem, on Sunday in Abuja.

Mr Biu said it is necessary to check vehicles before plying the road so as to eradicate all incidences of mishap resulting from mechanical deficiencies in vehicles.

He said the caution came following a fatal crash that occurred at World Oil Opic on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, in Lagos State, on April 23 at 10:45 a.m.

Mr Biu added that the lone crash involved a White Mazda Bus with registration numbers BDG993YG.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 22 people were involved, comprising of seven male adults, eight female adults, four male children, and three female children.

Out of this number, 14 people got injured (four male adults, five female adults, two male children and three female children).

“In all, a total of seven people were killed comprising of two male adults, three female adults and two male children.

“The main cause of the crash was attributed to brake failure, which resulted to loss of control.”

The corps marshal said the police and the FRSC rescue team collaborated in the operation.

He added that injured persons were rescued to Lagos State Accident and Emergency Centre, Old toll gate, while the dead bodies were deposited at Ogun State University Teaching Hospital (OSUTH) mortuary in Sagamu, Ogun State.

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

