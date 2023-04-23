Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Police in Ebonyi State on Sunday said they rescued a kidnap victim and killed one suspect in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Onome Onovwakpoyeya, who disclosed this in a statement in Abakaliki, said the officers arrested two suspected kidnappers and recovered three rifles.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Faleye Olaleye, mobilised the police tactical teams and a divisional police officer for a rescue operation – they cordoned off a marked area – after receiving a distress call on Sunday about the kidnap of a cleric in the state.

Nigeria’s secret police, the SSS, were involved in tracking the victim’s location, the police said.

“The kidnappers were intercepted along Ndofia Ishieke and Edupfu Egbu Ishieke in Ebonyi Local Government Area, where they abandoned the victim and took to their heels while exchanging gunshots with the Police to pave (the) way for their escape.

“Unfortunately, they were overpowered by the superior firepower of the Police, which led to one of them being neutralised and the arrest of two principal suspects,” Ms Onovwakpoyeya, a superintendent of police, said.

The police spokesperson said two AK 47 rifles and one other rifle as well as two vehicles, including that of the victim, were recovered.

The police warned criminals in the state to surrender or leave the state.

(NAN)

