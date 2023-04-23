Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

The President-elect, Bola Tinubu, has congratulated two distinguished Nigerian academics in the United States, Jacob Olupona and Mohammed Pate, over their election into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences.

Messrs Olupona and Pate were among the 269 outstanding individuals recently announced as new Fellows of the prestigious Academy.

In a statement released by his office at the weekend, the President-elect commended Mr Olupona, a professor in the field of Religious Studies, for his outstanding contributions to knowledge production and humanity.

Mr Olupona, a former lecturer at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was elected under the category of the study of religion.

The President-elect said: “I congratulate the Nigerian, Harvard University Professor, Jacob Olupona, for his outstanding academic achievement.

To have been elected into the American Academy of Arts and Sciences is no mean achievement, which is a testament to his high academic quality and deep knowledge.

“This comes as no surprise to me. The fact that he knows his onion is easily evident in conversations with him and Prof. Olupona and I have had several intellectual encounters.

“Professor Olupona has not only done remarkably well for himself and the Ivory Tower, but he has also made Nigeria and indeed Africa proud.

“His accomplishment is a testament to the great Nigerian spirit and to what is possible and achievable given the right academic environment, something which, in my agenda for Renewed Hope for Nigerians, I promised to provide and sustain during my presidency.

“I rejoice with Professor Olupona and I salute him for his invaluable contribution.”

Mr Olupona is a renowned Professor of African Religious Traditions, with a joint appointment as Professor of African and African-American Studies in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, and Professor of Religion at Harvard Divinity School, Harvard University, Cambridge.

Mr Olupona has held many academic appointments both at home and abroad.

He has published many books, academic journals and articles among which are ‘Òrìsà Devotion as World Religion: The Globalization of Yorùbá Religious Culture‘ (the University of Wisconsin Press, 2008) and ‘City of 201 Gods: Ilé-Ifè in Time, Space, and the Imagination‘ (University of California Press, 2011).

The President-elect in his congratulatory statement also praised another illustrious Nigerian, Mr Pate of Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, who is among the appointees, saying his research work did not go unnoticed.

Mr Pate was Minister of State for Health in the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

He is a Professor of Practice of Public Health Leadership in the Department of Global Health and Population at Harvard University and a former Director of the Global Financing Facility for Women, Children and Adolescents at the World Bank.

“He has had a distinguished career in public service in Nigeria as Chief Executive of the National Primary Health Agency and later as Minister of State for Health from where he proceeded to join the World Bank and is now at Harvard University. His global reputation as a Professor of Practice in Public Health continues to bring honour and prestige to our country,” the President-elect said.

Academy President David W. Oxtoby and Chair of the Board of Directors Nancy C. Andrews made the announcement of the 2023 list of recipients of the honours.

According to the Academy, both Messrs Olupona and Pate along with other newly appointed members will be inducted on Friday, 29 September with the formal ceremony on Saturday, 30 September.

