The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to commence an investigation into the alleged missing 149 million barrels of crude oil.

The organization asked the outgoing president to set up a presidential panel of enquiry to investigate the missing crude oil as contained in the 2019 audited reports by the Auditor General of the Federation and Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

SERAP says it will consider suing Mr Buhari if he fails to heed the counsel to launch the probe within seven days.

SERAP made the call In a letter dated 22 April and signed by Kolawole Oluwadare, its deputy director.

The anti-corruption group disclosed that it relied on the 2019 audited report by the Auditor General of the Federation (AGF), which states that 107,239,436.00 barrels of crude oil were lifted as domestic crude without any document or tracing, and also the 42.25 million barrels of crude oil that NEITI declared as missing in 2019.

SERAP stated that Mr Buhari, whose administration will end on 29 May, must use the opportunity to reaffirm his commitment to fighting corruption, and also set the tone for the incoming administration.

The organization added that Mr Buhari, who is also the minister of Petroleum Resources, must ensure Nigeria gets justice.

“As the President and substantive Minister of Petroleum Resources, you and your government should prioritise getting to the bottom of these allegations and use the remainder of your term of office to ensure justice and accountability for these serious crimes against the Nigerian people.

“Investigating the allegations and naming and shaming and prosecuting those suspected to be responsible for the missing crude oil would serve the public interest and end the impunity of perpetrators,” the letter reads in part.

SERAP noted that the “damning revelations also suggest your government is failing to prevent and combat the plundering of Nigeria’s wealth and natural resources, name and bring suspected perpetrators to account and recover any proceeds of crime.

“Poor and socio-economically vulnerable Nigerians have continued to pay the price for the stealing of the country’s oil wealth apparently by both state and non-state actors.

“The country’s oil wealth ought to be used solely for the benefit f the Nigerian people, and for the sake of the present and future generations.

“These allegations can promptly be investigated and suspected perpetrators named and shamed. Taking these steps would advance the right of Nigerians to restitution, compensation and guarantee of non-repetition and improve public confidence in the fight against corruption, and related crimes, especially in the oil sector.

The organization stated that it will consider using all available legal means to seek redress if Mr Buhari fails to take action.

