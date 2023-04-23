Reader survey As a reader of PREMIUM TIMES, your opinion matters. Please take our survey to help us better understand the values and preferences of our readers. Your feedback will give us valuable insights into how we can tailor the different types of content we offer to meet your needs. The survey should only take about 6-8 minutes to complete. Click here to take it.

Corps Commander Selina Williams, the Taraba Sector Commander of FRSC, on Sunday, alerted the state residents of a fake LinkedIn account circulating over the corps’ ongoing recruitment process.

Ms Williams, who disclosed this in a statement in Jalingo, explained that the alert became necessary following the wide circulation of the fake account with the name of Corps Marshal Dauda Biu.

According to her, the fake LinkedIn account has the WhatsApp number 07069777732 and is intended to defraud innocent members of the public under the guise of offering them employment.

Ms Williams advised interested applicants to visit FRSC verified portal: www.recruitment.frsc.gov.ng where the application does not attract any fee.

“FRSC recruitment process is on and there is a fake LinkedIn account operating on Whatsapp number: 07069777732 under the name of Corps Marshal Dauda Biu with the intent to defraud innocent members of the public in the guise of offering them employment.

“I enjoin prospective applicants or members of the public in Taraba to be wary of such fake accounts and disregard it,” she said.

Ms Williams also noted that the corps, in synergy with sister security agencies in the state, had put in place strategies for a hitch-free Eld-el-Fitr 2023 celebration.

She noted that FRSC was committed to guaranteeing Taraba people a safe motoring environment during and after Sallah periods.

Ms Williams appealed to motorists to cooperate with the corps by obeying traffic laws and regulations such as properly fixing and servicing their vehicles meant for long trips to prevent unnecessary breakdowns on the road.

(NAN)

